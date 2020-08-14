Group of 5 crashed stolen cars in Indiana, Illinois before fleeing on foot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DYER — A group of five people rummaged through unlocked vehicles in Dyer, St. John and unincorporated Lake County before leading police on a chase in two stolen cars and crashing in Dyer and Glenwood, police said.

The group was in two cars — a stolen black Mercedes and a stolen white Honda Accord — when St. John police spotted them and gave chase, officials said.

The Mercedes crashed in Dyer, and people got out and entered the Honda, which continued to lead police in pursuit before crashing in Glenwood. All five of the suspects evaded capture, police said.

The chase began just after 4 a.m. Thursday, when St. John police were dispatched to assist Dyer police in a search for the suspects, who were seen rummaging through unlocked vehicles earlier that morning in the High Point Prairie subdivision, officials said.

The group was suspected of stealing from cars earlier in the night in St. John and an unincorporated part of Lake County, according to St. John and Dyer police.

Police found the group near West 93rd Avenue and Sheffield Avenue in St. John, and the drivers of both vehicles sped off.