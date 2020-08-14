You are the owner of this article.
Group of 5 crashed stolen cars in Indiana, Illinois before fleeing on foot
DYER — A group of five people rummaged through unlocked vehicles in Dyer, St. John and unincorporated Lake County before leading police on a chase in two stolen cars and crashing in Dyer and Glenwood, police said.

The group was in two cars — a stolen black Mercedes and a stolen white Honda Accord — when St. John police spotted them and gave chase, officials said.

The Mercedes crashed in Dyer, and people got out and entered the Honda, which continued to lead police in pursuit before crashing in Glenwood. All five of the suspects evaded capture, police said.

The chase began just after 4 a.m. Thursday, when St. John police were dispatched to assist Dyer police in a search for the suspects, who were seen rummaging through unlocked vehicles earlier that morning in the High Point Prairie subdivision, officials said.

The group was suspected of stealing from cars earlier in the night in St. John and an unincorporated part of Lake County, according to St. John and Dyer police.

Police found the group near West 93rd Avenue and Sheffield Avenue in St. John, and the drivers of both vehicles sped off.

The Mercedes crashed into another car at 81st Avenue and Sheffield Avenue in Dyer, and the people in the Mercedes got into the Honda, police said.

The chase continued into Glenwood, where the Honda crashed at Cottage Grove Avenue and Glenwood Dyer Road, near T&J Meatpacking, police said.

The suspects then fled police on foot. 

A Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter helped search for the suspects, who all fled on foot, but they weren't located. Several Illinois police agencies also assisted in the search.

Investigators determined the Mercedes had been stolen earlier Thursday morning from the 9100 block of Columbia Avenue in St. John. Officers recovered a stolen gun from inside, police said.

The owner of the vehicle told police he had moved the car and left the keys inside shortly before the suspects stole it, police said. The gun found in the car did not belong to the vehicle owner, police said.

The Honda was reported stolen from DuPage County, Illinois, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon. Police said there was no immediate threat to the public.

Dyer Police Chief David Hein expressed appreciation for residents who alerted police of suspicious activity in the area Thursday.

"(They are) the only reason we got to this point," Hein said.

The incident should serve as a reminder for the public to keep their vehicles locked at all times, St. John police said in a Facebook post.

Police asked anyone with information about the suspects' identities to call Dyer, St. John or Lake County Police.

Tipsters may directly contact Detective Cmdr. James Bazant with the Dyer Police Department at 219-865-1163 or jbazant@townofdyer.com, or Detective Cmdr. Chris Widen with the St. John Police Department at 219-365-6242, police said.

