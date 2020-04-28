You are the owner of this article.
Group protests at Westville prison in response to COVID-19 spike; inmate calls for release
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility

Nick Fogarty, left, and his brother, Adam, both of Michigan City, attach an American flag to their protest signage on their pickup truck on Tuesday before a drive-by procession circling Westville Correctional Facility. The brothers' father, Norm, is an inmate at the facility.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

WESTVILLE — Misty Weikel drove from Lafayette to the Westville Correctional Facility on Tuesday to take part in a drive-by protest to shed light on what she and the others claim to be ongoing mistreatment of inmates, heightened by the COVID-19 outbreak within the prison walls.

“I’m here trying to get justice for all the inmates up here,” she said from inside her car.

A sign taped to her car read, “Praying for inmates and guards.”

A man speaking from her cellphone that Weikel claimed to be her brother inside the nearby prison said, “We don’t have proper cleaning supplies.”

The man said he and fellow inmates also are being served cold sack lunches alone and are on lockdown.

“People don’t want to be locked down because of the coronavirus,” he said.

Inmates are avoiding telling guards when they develop virus-type symptoms because they fear being placed with those already testing positive for the virus, he said.

What he would like to see are inmates released to house arrest or probation if they have only a short amount of time left to serve.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

