Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller sent an email in January to the district's teachers:

"Dear SCH Teachers, I am writing to inform you about a potential risk that some of our students may be using an artificial intelligence language model called ChatGPT. While this tool can be used for legitimate purposes, it also has the potential to be misused, leading to a variety of negative consequences for both the students and the school.

"One major risk associated with ChatGPT is plagiarism. Students may use the tool to generate text or responses that are then passed off as their own work. This can not only result in academic dishonesty, but it can also undermine the integrity of the school's academic program. ...

"I encourage you to be vigilant in monitoring your students' use of ChatGPT and to remind them of the potential risks and consequences associated with its misuse. If you have any concerns or questions, please do not hesitate to contact me."

While this email came from Miller, it was written entirely by ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence system that has been hailed as a technological breakthrough.

"I inputted, 'Write an email to teachers about the risks of ChatGPT in a school environment.' And it took 15 seconds to generate the above email," he said.

The concerns surrounding ChatGPT and AI stem from its ability to produce essays and other homework assignments.

"One of the main objectives for any student in K-12 education is to become a proficient or at least a decent writer," Miller said. "Writing helps a person to organize their thoughts. It helps them to communicate. And it can be challenging for kids. It's definitely a process, but when you take that process out and you substitute it with traditional cheating, with plagiarism or now with a technology tool, I'm really concerned that, if you're looking at a kid's education holistically, it's really going to set them back."

Miller believes the incremental process of learning to write effectively is irreplaceable.

"That process of writing, and then the teacher giving you feedback, and then writing again and the teacher giving you feedback over the course of 12 years, that is what we want kids to go through, and at the other end of it, they're going to be better writers," he said. "A technology tool, while it has value, would be a poor substitute for a kid going through that process."

He compared it to using a calculator for math.

"In math, even though we know calculators exist and they have for a long time, we still teach kids how to actually add and subtract, multiply, divide by hand. Because of all the research, all of it says kids still need to cognitively go through those processes. It helps them to be better thinkers. It helps them to be better problem-solvers. Even though, we know as an adult, they're probably not going to do it by hand. They're probably going to pull out a calculator."

At School City of Hammond, ChatGPT is disabled on student computers, but teachers have access in case they want to demonstrate something with it or they see academic value in showing students something with it. Miller said he's read some discourse among educators online about using ChatGPT and AI as a tool to teach rather than cheat.

"But they're not addressing in those statements how we are going to teach kids to write," he said. "As an educator, if we're not going to teach kids how to write, I don't think that's better for our society."

Miller began his career with School City of Hammond in 1997 working for the IT department and has taught computer science at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He's "for technology and efficiency" but believes that it shouldn't supersede the ability to write.

"I can see potentially like 'Hey ChatGPT, give me a list of suggested topics for reflection on Shakespeare's "Hamlet," and it puts out a list of suggested topics'," he said. "I'm fine with those kind of concepts. What I don't want is 'Hey ChatGPT, write me a three-page essay on the main themes of "Hamlet".'"

Even then, he questions whether kids wouldn't be tempted to use AI for the latter even if asked to use it for the former.

"I know how I was as a teenager," he said.

Keyuan Jiang is a researcher and chairman of Purdue University Northwest's computer information technology and graphics department. His research revolves around AI specifically. He takes a more optimistic look.

"It's very powerful," Jiang said, but cautioned that the software has its limitations. It makes mistakes.

"It's just like a little kid after he or she reads many books and just memorized all the things. He can recall every time you ask a question related to whatever they read. That's pretty much like this."

Jiang said the software still has a ways to go in terms of collecting data — at the time of this interview, it had online information current to 2021 — that it can use in its answer, and it just flat out makes errors. But it is improving.

"This is a legitimate concern that a lot of educators are having right now," he said. "But everything has two sides, so look at the positive side of the system."

Jiang thinks educators should actually lean into the new technology in a way similar to Miller's "Hamlet" example. Although, he acknowledged needing to be careful on plagiarism. He said some developers are working on programs to detect whether AI wrote something and the developers of ChatGPT could put something in the code to make it detectable.

"We need to look at this part of it: this is an advancement of society, right? Sooner or later, this is going to happen. As long as the system is not being abused, I think it's important."

Indeed, some educators are taking that viewpoint.

Brent Martinson, principal at Chesterton High School, is cautiously optimistic. He is worried about cheating, but he emphasizes that the school wants to use this as an opportunity.

"The student availability of these sites is concerning," he said, "but we are using it as an opportunity for us to teach our students about ethical behavior, proper use of electronic devices, and the importance of not taking shortcuts in order to be successful."

