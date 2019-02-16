Try 1 month for 99¢

CROWN POINT — “Love is patient. Love is kind.” That biblical passage appearing on a prize at Showing Some Love 2 Alec could well describe the driving force behind the second annual benefit and its backers.

Volunteers worked to prepare Hall of Justice for this benefit Saturday in memory of Alec Matalin, a former Crown Point High School student-athlete who died July 14, 2017.

Funds raised support a scholarship fund in the 17-year-old’s name.

“We wanted to do something to honor him,” said Lynn Matalin, Alec’s mother. “We do it because we love him.”

Matalin died from Shigan toxin-producing E. coli. A member of the CPHS junior varsity baseball team, he was honored by his teammates in 2018 with a stone carved with his image.

Rex Ryder, a teammate of Alec, recalled the infielder as “an all-around great kid. He would come to the dugout and put a smile on your face.”

Many of the volunteers assisting Lynn were mothers of Alec’s teammates from high school or the team that won the Cal Ripken World Series in Hammond in 2013.

Sumer Evans, a team mom, noted, “There’s so much love for the kid. We’re so happy to generate the support for this scholarship fund in honor of Alec.”

After two scholarships were awarded in 2018, two more will be announced later this year. The Alec Matalin Memorial Scholarship is an annual $2,500 award to be presented over the next few years, to correspond with the time Alex would be have been in college.

The scholarship goes to a graduating CPHS senior with a minimum 3.0 grade-point average, who is involved in a school-related or recreational sport, and who, like Alec, has overcome adversity. Alec had a Cochlear implant for hearing.

Nearly 20 adult and youth volunteers prepared the hall Saturday, among them Alisa Manzo, another team mom.

“With the outpouring of support, this benefit is going to be just as successful as last year, if not better,” Manzo projected.

More than 50 basket items had been donated for raffles and a silent auction. Items included sports memorabilia, Cubs and White Sox tickets, and even two tickets to the CPHS senior prom.

Lynette Gilmach, whose son played with Alec on the World Series title team, noted, “We all ended up together, as part of God’s plan,” she said. “With Alec, we lost a piece of our heart.”

Dads were also part of the fundraiser. Mike Schalasky, who coached Alec and whose son was a teammate, said, “It’s awesome that everybody comes together. We’re a family without a family member.”

Alec, Schalasky said, was a “great kid, so energetic, the life of the party. He is sorely, sorely missed.”

A golf outing for the scholarship fund will be held in September. Those wishing to donate to the fund may contact the Crown Point Community Foundation or visit the fund’s Facebook page.

