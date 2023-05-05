GARY – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick promised to fight the divisiveness and “distractions” she sees happening in the Statehouse.

Divisive social issues like banning books, attacking critical race theory and limiting LGBTQ+ rights rile people up, but what do they accomplish, she asked rhetorically. “And the answer is nothing other than as a distraction from the real problems because they’re complex and they’re difficult to solve,” McCormick said.

“I really feel like the (Republican) supermajority wants to hover in that because that is a national trend and it keeps that distraction,” she said. “That's easier to do than to work on the problems.”

“You had a lot of supermajority power, and so someone's got to own it,” McCormick said. Instead of owning it, Republican legislators act like, “We're going to pretend like it doesn't happen and we're going to focus on these areas,” she said.

McCormick, a former state superintendent of public instruction, has been on a listening tour of Indiana the last several months.

“I’ve heard about the struggles that Hoosiers are facing, and I’ve also heard about the leadership they expect,” she said. “In Kosciusko County, I heard about the fight for public education. In Bartholomew County, I’m hearing about women’s rights and making sure that we watch that and making sure we protect it. In Hamilton County, I hear a lot about the desire to return to common sense.”

“Hoosiers do not recognize the out-of-touch divisiveness that is coming out of the Statehouse,” McCormick said. “They expect a leader who believes in common sense and bipartisanship to solve problems and make Indiana the state that she can be.”

If elected, McCormick would become Indiana’s first female governor. She was the state’s top education official when Republicans in the Legislature decided to turn that position from elected to appointed.

She noted legislative action critical of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s handling of issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know what that's like to have authority stripped because what they did to Gov. Holcomb, they did the same thing to me, and they're doing the same thing to a lot of different offices. So I completely understand that,” she said.

“However, it's still the governor of the state of Indiana, and I still know people put that at the top of the pedestal. It's a voice, it's a platform. It appoints a lot of committees. It appoints a lot of boards. It can get a lot of things done,” she said.

McCormick vowed to work with the General Assembly to address big issues facing the state but said she would expect the legislators to work with her, too.

Her campaign is getting support from not just Democrats but also independents, Libertarians and Republicans who are displeased with the actions of the supermajority, she said.

“It is time to have a champion for a high-quality education system, and that means childcare, universal pre-K, K12 and post high school training and education,” McCormick said. “It's time for accessible and affordable healthcare, including the freedom for women and families to make their own healthcare decisions. It's time for a strong economy from urban suburban to the rural areas of Indiana. We need good-paying jobs and we need well-educated, highly skilled workers.”

“That means we have to have safe streets, that means we have to have safe communities, that means we have to have safe schools,” she said. “This is the Indiana that we can build together, but we must build it with common sense, stopping the distractions.”

State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, offered his endorsement of McCormick in Gary.

“I believe in her,” Smith said. “I worked with her for four years. I saw that she was not a politician but a public servant.”

“This woman showed that she cares about people,” he said.

