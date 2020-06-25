GUEST COMMENTARY: COVID-19 reveals urgent need to address social determinants of health

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 has revealed the ugly inequities of America’s health care system.

Race, class, geography and other social factors are causing large disparities in COVID-19 infection rates and deaths. In Chicago and Louisiana, for example, African Americans account for about 70% of COVID-19’s related mortality, despite making up just 32% of the population. And while the pandemic has exposed, in startling relief, our nation’s disparities — the reality of their consequences has long been known and experienced, delivering a devastating indictment of our nation’s broken health care system.

The United States spends $4 trillion a year on health care — yet disease rates continue to rise. The situation and, more to the point, health outcomes, will not improve until we address the “social determinants” of health — employment and housing status, transportation options, education levels, cultural norms and similar factors — that dictate whether people become sick or live healthy lives.

These disparities are a national emergency and demand a national response. What should that response look like? For starters, we need those addressing these issues to help develop — and implement — a new health care delivery model.