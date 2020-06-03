Gun violence continues to surge in Chicago

CHICAGO — A surge of gun violence over the past two weekends in Chicago is continuing with more than 20 people shot in a 12-hour period.
The spate of shootings has left the city with more homicides than either of the last two years during the same period and puts the city on a similar pace as in 2016 and 2017 — two of the most violent years in Chicago since the 1990s.
The Chicago Tribune reports there have been more than 1,200 people shot in Chicago this year and there have been more than 220 homicides — the vast majority of which were shooting deaths.
The gun violence surged over the long Memorial Day weekend, when nine people were killed and another 27 wounded in shootings.
The gun violence climbed more dramatically last weekend when Chicago, like many cities across the country, erupted in violence in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck days earlier.
The weekend ended with more than 80 people shot — nearly 20 of them fatally.
Cody Lee Krygoswki
Megan M. Martin
Nicholas Jerrald Oman
Roger Arnold Niemeyer
Ronald Dewayne Thompson
Brandon Alan Klopp
Elijah L. Gray
Larry Darnell Buchanan Jr.
Amy Denise Head
Daniela Karin Nihiser
Durell DeWayne Rhymes
Jose Luis Gonzalez
Orlando Luis Berrios
Robert William Anderson
Roderick James Cox
Sarah Rose Dembrowski
Steven Michael Fuller
Taylor Spain Flores
Tonya Dian Stevens
Armando Lagunas
Ashleigh Faith Day
David Raymond Jones
Donovan Lanere Redding
Durk Dione Anderson
General Robert Redencich
James Thoms Spriggs Jr.
Sarah Lucille Elliott
Tricia Rene Wright
Dawn Marie Wilson
Kyara Shanta Williams
Ricky Allen Scott III
Joel Christian Ridder
Amanda Lynne Puryear
Jeremiah Edward Merritt
Krystina Marie Mancilla
Candi Jean Llamas
Jenifer Sue Joy
Matthew Edward Jordan
Nicholas B. Henson
Julio Cesar Gonzalez-Licea
Stephanie Anne Dinino
Meagan Marie Chovanec
Kati Rose Capps
Reimundo Ray Camarillo
Marlon Ladell Bruce
Ricky A. Scott III
Edward Raymond Cronister
Michael Rae Hammonds
Nicholas Salvardor Treba
Rodney Woldell Walker Jr.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!