You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gunshot victim dies days after being hospitalized, police say
breaking urgent

Gunshot victim dies days after being hospitalized, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

GARY – A 59-year-old man died late Sunday at a local hospital, several days after he was shot in the city's Brunswick section, police said.

Terrence Turner Sr., who has addresses in Gary and Milwaukee, was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling east on Fifth Avenue when he was shot, according to police and the Lake County coroner's office.

The driver of the vehicle in which Turner was riding tried to merge into another lane, where a black SUV was driving, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

4 wounded in separate shootings over 4 days in Gary

The two drivers began arguing, and the driver of the black SUV shot at the vehicle Turner was in.

Gary police were dispatched about 1:30 a.m. June 20 to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary after Turner was dropped off for treatment.

Turner remained hospitalized for about nine days before he died about 4 p.m. Sunday at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, according to a coroner's release.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: June 28

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts