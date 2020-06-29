Gunshot victim dies days after being hospitalized, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY – A 59-year-old man died late Sunday at a local hospital, several days after he was shot in the city's Brunswick section, police said.

Terrence Turner Sr., who has addresses in Gary and Milwaukee, was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling east on Fifth Avenue when he was shot, according to police and the Lake County coroner's office.

The driver of the vehicle in which Turner was riding tried to merge into another lane, where a black SUV was driving, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The two drivers began arguing, and the driver of the black SUV shot at the vehicle Turner was in.

Gary police were dispatched about 1:30 a.m. June 20 to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary after Turner was dropped off for treatment.

Turner remained hospitalized for about nine days before he died about 4 p.m. Sunday at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, according to a coroner's release.