Gunshot victim reported in Lowell, authorities say
Gunshot victim reported in Lowell, authorities say

Lauren Cross

LOWELL — First responders were called to the scene of a reported gunshot victim Wednesday afternoon in Lowell, police said.

Police responded to the incident around 2:45 p.m., Lowell Fire Department Chief Clint Gorball said.

The initial call was for the 18000 block of Hadder Road but the location ended up being the former address of the caller, Gorball said. Officials did not give a more specific location of where the shooting occurred.

Gorball said there is no threat to the public and it was an isolated incident. 

The Lowell Police Department did not respond immediately to The Times’ inquiries about the gunshot wound victim and limited information was available Wednesday night. 

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.

