Gunshots ring out in Crown Point; man crashes into house with gun in car, police say

CROWN POINT — Following gunshots reported in a Crown Point neighborhood, a 19-year-old crashed his vehicle into a home, police said. Investigating officers found a handgun in the wrecked vehicle and several bullet casings matching the gun’s caliber.

Antonio F. Giannetta, 19, of Schererville, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and criminal recklessness.

At 12:42 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a vehicle that just crashed into a house in the 200 block of East 124th Avenue in Crown Point, said Crown Point police Assistant Chief Jim Janda.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department was called shortly before for shots fired near the 12500 block of Van Buren Street, which was just west of the wreck.

The driver of the crashed car, Giannetta, appeared to be highly intoxicated, Janda said. Police reported he was heading northeast on Connecticut Street when he drove off the road and hit a small tree before crashing into a house and a car parked in the home’s driveway.

Witnesses who were outside told police they heard several shots fired right before the wreck. Police found a loaded handgun with a spent casing stuck inside the crashed vehicle.