You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gunshots ring out in Crown Point; man crashes into house with gun in car, police say
breaking alert urgent

Gunshots ring out in Crown Point; man crashes into house with gun in car, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Following gunshots reported in a Crown Point neighborhood, a 19-year-old crashed his vehicle into a home, police said. Investigating officers found a handgun in the wrecked vehicle and several bullet casings matching the gun’s caliber.

Antonio F. Giannetta, 19, of Schererville, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and criminal recklessness.

UPDATE: Video of official being beaten, woman defecating prompts dismissal of charges

At 12:42 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a vehicle that just crashed into a house in the 200 block of East 124th Avenue in Crown Point, said Crown Point police Assistant Chief Jim Janda.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department was called shortly before for shots fired near the 12500 block of Van Buren Street, which was just west of the wreck.

The driver of the crashed car, Giannetta, appeared to be highly intoxicated, Janda said. Police reported he was heading northeast on Connecticut Street when he drove off the road and hit a small tree before crashing into a house and a car parked in the home’s driveway.

Witnesses who were outside told police they heard several shots fired right before the wreck. Police found a loaded handgun with a spent casing stuck inside the crashed vehicle.

As officers searched the scene, they found several 40-caliber shell casings close to the wreck. Police said the shells matched the caliber of a handgun in Giannetta’s vehicle.

Janda said it is unknown why the man was allegedly firing a gun. 

The 19-year-old was taken into custody at Lake County Jail without incident. Janda said more charges are expected to be filed against the Schererville man as police investigate further.

Portage man tells cops he killed mom to shield her from his 'awful crimes,' authorities say

Giannetta was not injured, however, the garage of the house he crashed into was damaged, Janda said. The extent of damage to the Crown Point home is unknown at this time, he added.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Antonio Giannetta

Antonio Giannetta

 Provided
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts