CROWN POINT — A year of hard work and dedication paid off for young farmers on Saturday as cattle, goats, sheep and swine were showcased for bidders in the Lake County Fair's annual 4-H large animal auction.
Auction coordinator Deanne Nagel said a total of almost 230 animals were for sale, which included about 100 featured in a small animal auction, such as rabbits and various poultry.
All of the animals were raised by about 60 or so members of the 4-H Club, a youth organization sponsored by the Department of Agriculture that seeks to help participants improve in head, heart, hands and health.
The members get to keep the money from selling their animals in the auction, minus a small percentage to cover auction costs.
Nagel said the auction raised about $164,000 in total gross sales last year, and she expected similar results this time around.
She said some might use the money earned to pay for food and boarding costs for animals, or to purchase animals to raise for next year's auction.
"And some of 'em stick it away and use it for a college fund, or a car fund or something like that," Nagel said.
Crown Point resident Shelby Bult, 12, brought pigs and chickens to sell at the auction.
She said her three pigs weighed about 50 pounds each when she got them in February, and she raised them all to be at least 260 pounds, with the heaviest one weighing in at 313 pounds.
Shelby said wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.
She added she has learned not to grow too close to animals that are to be sold. However, Shelby said it would still be hard to see the pigs go — even though she tried not to play with them as much as she had in the past with her goats.
"The meat birds are the easiest thing because they stink, and they smell," Shelby said.
Shelby's 11-year-old brother, Andrew, also had pigs for sale.
They represent the third generation of Bult family 4-H'ers at the fair, as their father, Greg, and grandfather, Don, were members in their youth.
Andrew has not decided if his future occupation will involve animals, but he said the 4-H program has taught him well.
"I learned a lot of responsibilities," he said.
This marked the second year that Michael Hein, 11, brought pigs for sale.
The Hebron resident said he learned a valuable lesson on raising pigs from his first experience.
"You walk 'em more so they'll gain more muscle," Michael said.
He said it is exciting when someone bids on one of his animals.
"I really hope someone that I know gets my pig," he said.