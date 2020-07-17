You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Habitat for Humanity building site burglarized; tools stolen needed to construct home for family
alert urgent

Habitat for Humanity building site burglarized; tools stolen needed to construct home for family

{{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — When members of the LaPorte County Habitat for Humanity arrived to continue building a family home, they found thousands of dollars worth of tools had been stolen from the site.

The suspects had busted locks on two trailers at the site in Michigan City, police said. LaPorte County Habitat for Humanity staff said they are now at a standstill with work needed to be done to make the home ready for the local family.

“However, this has not stopped our crew nor our volunteers from continuing working on the home today,” staff wrote in a social media post about the incident. “It’s just a very sad time for us right now, we are here to help. Never would we have imagined someone would do something so awful.”

The theft happened sometime between 2 p.m. July 10 and 7 a.m. Monday at Tryon Street and Hobart Street, according to a report from the Michigan City Police Department.

Habitat members reported the theft to police Monday morning when they arrived at the work site. Michigan City police are currently investigating the theft to find suspects and return the stolen items.

One of the trailers was completely emptied out and half of the equipment in the second trailer was stolen, staff reported.

The staff asked that if anyone is able to donate new power tools or if they are able to donate funds to buy tools, to call 219-814-4985 or 219-290-6024, or email volunteer@laportehabitat.org. Individuals can also find the organization’s website at laportehabitat.org.

Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Porter County Sheriff's Department receives new hybrid squad vehicles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts