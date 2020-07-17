Habitat for Humanity building site burglarized; tools stolen needed to construct home for family

MICHIGAN CITY — When members of the LaPorte County Habitat for Humanity arrived to continue building a family home, they found thousands of dollars worth of tools had been stolen from the site.
The suspects had busted locks on two trailers at the site in Michigan City, police said. LaPorte County Habitat for Humanity staff said they are now at a standstill with work needed to be done to make the home ready for the local family.
“However, this has not stopped our crew nor our volunteers from continuing working on the home today,” staff wrote in a social media post about the incident. “It’s just a very sad time for us right now, we are here to help. Never would we have imagined someone would do something so awful.”
The theft happened sometime between 2 p.m. July 10 and 7 a.m. Monday at Tryon Street and Hobart Street, according to a report from the Michigan City Police Department.
Habitat members reported the theft to police Monday morning when they arrived at the work site. Michigan City police are currently investigating the theft to find suspects and return the stolen items.
One of the trailers was completely emptied out and half of the equipment in the second trailer was stolen, staff reported.
The staff asked that if anyone is able to donate new power tools or if they are able to donate funds to buy tools, to call 219-814-4985 or 219-290-6024, or email volunteer@laportehabitat.org. Individuals can also find the organization’s website at laportehabitat.org.
