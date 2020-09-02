Halfway house amid Crown Point family homes angers residents, prompts city lawsuit

Not everyone in the neighborhood, however, is against the home. Savannah Moore, who moved to Waterside Crossing more than a year ago, said she understands why people are concerned.

But she expressed kindness to those living in the home.

Moore said some social media conversations regarding the home in the subdivision's Facebook group had "a lot of hateful language towards the people in recovery and making assumptions about them."

"That could be just as true of any other neighbor. We don't know what other things people are struggling with or dealing with in our neighborhood because their lives aren't put on public display like these people's now are," said Moore, who has two daughters.

She later added: "Even if maybe this isn't the best place for a halfway house — I'm not the best judge of that — but at least affording the kindness and the proper route of going about things, rather than stirring up the angry mob against a house and posting pictures of them and all that kind of stuff."

Benefits of sober living

John Adams, director of a supportive living program at Fairbanks Treatment and Recovery Center based in Indianapolis, told The Times sober living homes offer a buffer between a low point and getting back to normal.

Fairbanks offers accredited recovery programs, according to the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers.

Adams, who has been in recovery for nearly a decade, said not everyone needs a supportive living program. The program, however, provides accountability and structure, he said.

"We push them (those in recovery) to limits that they may not otherwise achieve on their own, going back to where they're from," Adams said. "We have job requirements. We have service work requirements; you have to get involved in volunteering. ... These aren't choices."

Residents in the Fairbanks supportive living program live in an apartment, abide by a curfew, have to attend five 12-step meetings a week and consent to random drug and alcohol screenings.



"What we do is we don't judge, and we give people the opportunity to get back to — not even get back to — but become the man or woman that they were supposed to be," Adams said.