Hammond Area Career Center announces 1 confirmed coronavirus case, 2 suspected cases, superintendent says

HAMMOND — The School City of Hammond announced it was notified of a confirmed case of coronavirus and two suspected cases among students at the Area Career Center Thursday evening.

Parents and guardians were sent a letter from Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller with details about a response plan. The programs the students attended were auto tech, culinary arts and health services, the letter said. The students were attending the morning program schedule.

Students who are enrolled in the three programs will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days and to seek consultation from a health care professional about potentially being exposed to the virus.

Social distancing, health screening and masks have been implemented at the school, school officials said.

The three mentioned programs will not resume in-person class until Sept. 8 and instructions will be mailed to those enrolled. This policy will stand even in the event of a student receiving a negative test, the letter said.

The rest of the Area Career Center programs will transition to e-learning until classes resume on Aug. 26.