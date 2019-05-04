The Democratic primary race for Hammond’s three at-large council seats is a classic contest of age and experience versus youth and idealism.
On one side are three incumbents with a half-century worth of council tenure among them, while the challengers are a pair of Millennial women with almost no experience in electoral politics to speak of.
Having held an at-large seat for 32 years, Councilman Bob Markovich carries more name recognition than any of his opponents in the primary. Markovich is banking on his history and familiarity with Hammond voters to secure a ninth term in the council.
“I am the most experienced, the most educated, and the most qualified for the council,” he told The Times. “I was born and raised in Hammond and I have walked the entire city over 20 times (while campaigning). I have talked to all age groups.”
Like his fellow at-large incumbents, Daniel Spitale and Janet Venecz, Markovich has made public safety a central plank of his re-election platform. The issue transcends age, race and economic status of Hammond residents, he says.
As for economic development, Markovich wants to develop tax incentives to encourage new businesses to relocate to Hammond and convince existing companies to stay put.
Spitale, a two-term councilman, also stressed the need for new business investment in Hammond, but he says the city needs to ensure that enough young families are moving into the city to sustain it. Citing his experience as a real estate agent, he intends to prioritize Hammond Homebound, a program that gives down payment assistance to first-time home buyers.
“(The program) has brought a lot of youth into our city, which is something we need,” Spitale told The Times.
For Venecz, who is also seeking a third term, quality of life in Hammond is closely tied to well-funded and professional public safety services. The police and fire department budgets are “always at the top of my list,” she said, as well as neighborhood security initiatives.
“The city has done a great job of providing cover to our residents,” Venecz said, pointing to the free security light program and Hammond’s partnership with Ring home security systems.
Bread-and-butter issues like public safety have factored into the campaigns of the at-large challengers, Katrina Alexander and Elide Sanchez, as well. But they are also drawing on their passion for issues affecting young voters in an effort to distinguish themselves from the incumbents.
Alexander, a Hammond native who teaches at East Chicago Central High School, said she was inspired to enter public service after a young student questioned why anyone would care about his future.
“I truly want to see all people cared about,” Alexander told The Times. “That’s always been my motivation, just being able to serve people.”
If elected, Alexander said she would use her position on the council to "bridge the gap" between Hammond's youth and its older residents, as well as the city government and the Hammond schools. She would also initiate a quarterly budget review process in the council.
“You don’t want mismanagement of funds,” Alexander said. “With all the things I’ve done, like working for nonprofits, knowing that money is being spent where it’s supposed to has been important.”
At 25 years old, Sanchez is the youngest at-large candidate by a wide margin. She has made an explicit appeal to younger residents by advocating programs aimed at keeping them from moving away in search of economic opportunity.
“I would champion entrepreneurial and training programs for our youth, so that after graduating from high school or college they will be able to receive training to obtain a job or start a business in Hammond,” Sanchez wrote in a questionnaire submitted to The Times. “As a city, we must support our youth by offering them numerous opportunities right here in our city to deter them from looking for opportunities in other cities or states.”