The School City of Hammond school board voted 4-0 Thursday night to approve a six month contract for Superintendent Walter Watkins.
Under the new contract, Watkins will be paid $82,745.00, half of the annual compensation provided in the superintendent's previous contract.
Before voting, the board addressed concerns raised in a Dec. 10 public hearing about a car furnished by the school city. Hammond labor relations attorney Dan Friel said the car has been previously paid for and will be returned when Watkins' contract ends.
In March, Watkins announced his intention to retire from the superintendent post he has held for 16 years, but said in a December board meeting he would stay on to see the school city through coming financial challenges due to declining enrollment in the district.
Hammond saw a decline of more than 500 students in the last year, costing the district hundreds of thousands of dollars in state funding. The school city — Northwest Indiana’s largest with 13,239 students — is exploring options to restructure and consolidate schools.
Watkins, who was not present for the Thursday night vote, has been with the district since 1977. Under Watkins' leadership, taxpayers approved two 2017 referendums — one bringing in $110 million for construction of a new middle-high school, and another collecting $70 million toward operating expenses.
The school board will meet next on Jan. 22 at Maywood Elementary School.