HAMMOND — Two hours after Monica Kelsey was born, she was abandoned by her birth mother and left at a hospital in Montpelier, Ohio.
Forty-six years later, Kelsey stood at the front of Franciscan Health Hammond Thursday morning to help unveil the first safe haven baby box in Lake County.
She is the CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, which she founded in 2015. The first two baby boxes were installed in Woodburn, where Kelsey resides, and Michigan City, where the first baby was surrendered.
Indiana now has nine baby boxes, with Lake County receiving its first Thursday in Hammond.
"I don't ever want a child to feel unwanted and I don't want ever want a child to be abandoned in an unsafe place," Kelsey said. "I have dedicated my life to make sure that this does not happen."
The baby box installed in Hammond was made possible by a donation from LaHayne Funeral Home. Kelsey said the funeral home contacted her a few years ago and said they are tired of seeing and burying dead babies and wanted to help.
"That's what it takes for a community to say enough is enough," Kelsey said.
Hammond's baby box was blessed and dedicated Wednesday by members of Franciscan Health Hammond's spiritual care services.
It's located on the brick wall to the left of the doors and has three simple instructions on how to work: open the access portal door, place the infant inside the medical bassinet and close the access portal door to engage the lock.
This allows the mother to remain anonymous under the Indiana Safe Haven Law, and once the door is closed, a silent alarm will sound so staff can tend to the baby immediately.
Danielle Crowder, the prenatal care program coordinator, said Indiana has the seventh highest infant mortality rate in the nation.
Of the 602 Indiana infant deaths in 2017, 68 occurred in the Region. Lake County houses three of the 16 highest ZIP code occurrences in the state.
"It is our goal to ensure that one more baby, times 10, has the opportunity to celebrate their first birthday," Crowder said.
Next to the Safe Haven Baby Box sign is a black-and-white imprint of a baby's foot. It's not just any imprint, as it belongs to Amelia Grace Hope, whose infant body was found in Eagle Creek Woods in Indianapolis on Dec. 28, 2014.
Kelsey said they use her footprint to honor her today and use it as motivation, along with countless other infants.
So far in 2019, Indiana has had six safe surrenders and zero dead babies.
"That's what it's all about," Kelsey said.