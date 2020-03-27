You are the owner of this article.
Hammond cop tests positive for COVID-19, mayor says
Hammond cop tests positive for COVID-19, mayor says

STOCK - Hammond Police Station

Hammond Police Station

 John J. Watkins, The Times

HAMMOND — A Hammond police officer tested positive Friday for COVID-19, and that officer and two others are now in home quarantine as a result, the mayor said.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the officer first reported cold-like symptoms to the city Thursday.

Testing revealed the officer had COVID-19, McDermott said.

"The officer isn't experiencing anything severe in terms of symptoms," the mayor said. "The officer is in quarantine at home. The officer is not hospitalized."

Two other officers, who worked in close proximity with the affected officer, also are in quarantine until more is known about their status, McDermott said.

The mayor also said the city also learned Friday that a firefighter, who had been experiencing flu-like symptoms, tested negative for COVID-19.

The Hammond officer is the second Region cop in as many days to test positive for COVID-19.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez revealed Thursday that a county officer had tested positive as well.

Concerned about COVID-19?

