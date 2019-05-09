The defeat of two longtime Hammond Common Council members in the Democratic primary points to a new era in city politics, with the council poised to become more representative of the electorate and even friendlier to the mayor’s office.
In a pair of stunning victories Tuesday, first-time council candidates Barry Tyler Jr., 34, and Katrina Alexander, 35, unseated the council’s two longest tenured incumbents.
Tyler made perhaps the biggest splash of primary night, easily defeating District 3 Councilman Anthony Higgs, who has held that seat since 2003. Alexander finished third in the race for Hammond’s three at-large seats, knocking eight-term Councilman Bob Markovich out of the running for the general election.
Some influential Lake County Democrats say the election results in Hammond mark a tipping point in favor of younger, less experienced candidates. It was no surprise that Markovich and Higgs — with nearly a half century on the council between them — were the incumbents unseated by 30-something challengers, said District 5 Councilman and Hammond Democratic Party Chair Dave Woerpel.
“I think it’s a sign of things to come,” he told The Times on Wednesday. “Cities and towns (in the Region) are moving toward younger candidates.”
Woerpel also credited their success to running grassroots-style campaigns with a heavy emphasis on reaching voters on an individual basis. That old-school approach, combined with modern social media outreach, helped the challengers overcome the traditional incumbent’s advantage, he said.
“Conventional wisdom was proven wrong (on Tuesday),” Woerpel said. “I commend both of them. What they did was understated.”
In the at-large contest, all of the candidates ran on core issues of economic development and public safety. But Alexander, a teacher at East Chicago Central High School, distinguished her campaign with youth-centric proposals such as funding mentoring programs.
“(Hammond’s) youth is our future,” Alexander said Wednesday, referring to her central campaign theme. “Imparting that they can do anything — that was our message.”
Tyler also appealed to a younger demographic by floating policy proposals aimed at encouraging young people to remain in Hammond after finishing high school or college. Those ideas were more effective coming from a candidate in the same peer group, he said.
“I think the reason is twofold,” Tyler said of his and Alexander’s victories. “Part of it is that voters are looking toward newer, younger people that maybe haven’t been involved in politics before.”
“It’s also about a change in current leadership — 16 years is a long time,” he added, referring to his opponent’s tenure in the council.
If Tyler, 34, and Alexander, 35, defeat their Republican opponents in the November general election, they will become the council’s only Millennial members. Their presence would make the council “more reflective of the community,” said Lake County Councilman Dave Hamm, D-Hammond.
“It’s good to see some new faces in there,” he said.
“I’m excited about it,” Tyler said of potential for a new-look council. “We have an opportunity to represent a wider range of people.”
“Given the demographics of Hammond itself, I’m happy about that,” he added.
One outstanding question is how the council’s relationship with Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. will change if Tyler and Alexander win the general election. Higgs and Markovich have composed something of an informal anti-McDermott faction over the years, balancing the mayor’s numerous council allies, including Woerpel, Venecz and Dan Spitale, D-at large.
While the Hammond Democratic organization did not endorse a slate of candidates for the primary, McDermott enthusiastically backed Tyler’s campaign to unseat Higgs. If Tyler wins in the general, the days of animosity between the mayor’s office and District 3 are likely to come to an end.
“The mayor and I have a good working relationship,” said Tyler, who has known McDermott for years. “One of the things he likes about me is that I’m fair. We can disagree but we both know we have the best interests of the community in mind.”
“One of the things holding the 3rd (District) back was that the working relationship with the mayor’s office was not evident,” he added.
As for Alexander, Hamm predicted she would have a productive relationship with McDermott while still charting her own course in the council.
“She will do what is right for the city,” Hamm, a former Hammond councilman and one of McDermott’s closest political allies, said. “She’ll be able to disagree (with the mayor) and walk away without being enemies.”
“Katrina is nobody’s puppet,” he added.