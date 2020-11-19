Hammond drive-by shooting leaves one wounded, police say

HAMMOND — A 27-year-old man was moved from a local hospital to Chicago for treatment after telling police he had been shot in the top of his head Wednesday while sitting in a car, police said.

Police spoke with the man after being dispatched about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 1000 block of Moss Street for a reported shooting, Hammond Police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

He told officers he was sitting in a car when another vehicle drove by and someone inside shot at him, Kellogg said.

The man was transported to a local hospital, then moved to a Chicago hospital. He was in non-life-threatening condition Thursday afternoon, Kellogg said.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Hammond Police Detective Brian Webber at 219-852-2967.

