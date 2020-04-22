Hammond Education Foundation postpones awards dinner

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HAMMOND — The Hammond Education Foundation Annual Awards Dinner at the Dynasty Banquet Center was been postponed.

The foundation previously rescheduled its annual dinner to May 7, but has now postponed the event indefinitely in an effort to practice safety during coronavirus driven social distancing.

The event is organized annually by the Hammond Education Foundation in partnership with the School City of Hammond to "honor Hammond's heroes in education."