Hammond Education Foundation postpones awards dinner
topical urgent

Hammond Education Foundation postpones awards dinner

Hammond High School

Hammond High School

 John J. Watkins, The Times

HAMMOND — The Hammond Education Foundation Annual Awards Dinner at the Dynasty Banquet Center was been postponed.

The foundation previously rescheduled its annual dinner to May 7, but has now postponed the event indefinitely in an effort to practice safety during coronavirus driven social distancing.

The event is organized annually by the Hammond Education Foundation in partnership with the School City of Hammond to "honor Hammond's heroes in education."

The foundation's volunteer board is asking guests who have registered to attend, as well as honorees, to look for updates about a new date on social media and on the foundation and school city websites at hammondeducationfoundation.org and hammond.k12.in.us.

