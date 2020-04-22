Hammond Education Foundation postpones awards dinner

HAMMOND — The Hammond Education Foundation Annual Awards Dinner at the Dynasty Banquet Center was been postponed.
The foundation previously rescheduled its annual dinner to May 7, but has now postponed the event indefinitely in an effort to practice safety during coronavirus driven social distancing.
The event is organized annually by the Hammond Education Foundation in partnership with the School City of Hammond to "honor Hammond's heroes in education."
The foundation's volunteer board is asking guests who have registered to attend, as well as honorees, to look for updates about a new date on social media and on the foundation and school city websites at hammondeducationfoundation.org and hammond.k12.in.us.
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.