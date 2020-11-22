 Skip to main content
Hammond man dies after being shot in Chicago, police say
alert urgent

Hammond man dies after being shot in Chicago, police say

Generic police car stock

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old Hammond man died after after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds in an altercation late Saturday in the city's South Chicago neighborhood.

Police responded around 10:15 p.m. to the 7900 block of South Brandon Avenue where they found an overturned, unoccupied vehicle, Chicago Police said.

Shortly after, a gunshot victim arrived at Jackson Park Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner identified the victim as Christan Adams and ruled the death was a homicide.

Detectives spoke with a witness who said he transported Adams to the hospital after finding him in the overturned vehicle. The witness said he approached the vehicle and pulled Adams out, discovering he had been shot, police said.

Further investigation found Adams was in an argument with an unknown person when the person shot him multiple times.

Adams then entered his vehicle to try and leave, but struck three parked cars, accelerated at a high rate of speed and struck a curb. Adams' vehicle overturned and airbags deployed, police said.

No one is in custody at this time and two homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 312-747-8271.

