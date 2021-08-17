Hammond man guilty of running child porn ring out of apartment

HAMMOND — A Hammond man now faces prison for running a child pornography ring out of his family’s apartment.
A U.S. District Court jury found Lorenzo Johnson guilty Monday of conspiracy to produce and distribute photos of naked children online.
Jurors also found Johnson guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon has scheduled a Dec. 17 sentencing for the 33-year-old man, who now stands before the court as a twice convicted felon and sex offender and faces at least a 25-year prison term.
Johnson, who had been living in Hammond the past three years, already had been convicted in Illinois in 2009 for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a felony that requires him to be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Lake County-based GRIT (Gang Response Investigative Team) first focused on Johnson two years ago after receiving a citizen complaint of someone posting images of naked children online.
GRIT Special Agent Nikkole Robertson alleged — in court papers used to charge Johnson — that investigators traced the child pornography to an internet account at Johnson’s apartment building, just south of Hammond’s Edison Park.
An FBI informant began communicating with Johnson, who sent the informant photos of naked children between October and December in 2019 along with suggestions of how to make money by secretly photographing other naked children.
Government agents raided Johnson’s apartment Dec. 17, 2019. They found him in possession of .40-caliber Taurus handgun.
Investigators said Johnson admitted soliciting women to join his child pornography ring and produce more child pornography images for online sale.
Authorities arrested Johnson, who has since remained in federal detention.
Johnson’s trial was delayed three times last year and early this year.
Johnson attempted to fire his court-appointed defense attorney and receive continuance on the eve of this week’s trial, but Judge Simon refused both requests.
The trial began Aug. 11. A jury heard four days of testimony and arguments before returning guilty verdicts on all counts against Johnson.