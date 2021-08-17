Hammond man guilty of running child porn ring out of apartment

HAMMOND — A Hammond man now faces prison for running a child pornography ring out of his family’s apartment.

A U.S. District Court jury found Lorenzo Johnson guilty Monday of conspiracy to produce and distribute photos of naked children online.

Jurors also found Johnson guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon has scheduled a Dec. 17 sentencing for the 33-year-old man, who now stands before the court as a twice convicted felon and sex offender and faces at least a 25-year prison term.

Johnson, who had been living in Hammond the past three years, already had been convicted in Illinois in 2009 for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a felony that requires him to be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Lake County-based GRIT (Gang Response Investigative Team) first focused on Johnson two years ago after receiving a citizen complaint of someone posting images of naked children online.

GRIT Special Agent Nikkole Robertson alleged — in court papers used to charge Johnson — that investigators traced the child pornography to an internet account at Johnson’s apartment building, just south of Hammond’s Edison Park.