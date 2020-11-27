 Skip to main content
Hammond man killed at his home on Thanksgiving
Hammond man killed at his home on Thanksgiving

Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

HAMMOND — A man was found dead in his home on Thanksgiving night as the result of a homicide, the Lake County coroner's office said.

The man was identified as Montral Miller, 44, of Hammond, according to the coroner's office.

Miller's death stemmed from an undetermined event late Thursday at his home on Rimbach Street.

Coroner's staff responded to Miller's home about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

The coroner's office said the nature of Miller's injuries were pending further investigation early Friday.

The Hammond police and fire departments also were dispatched to Miller's home overnight.

Police were not immediately available for comment.

This story will be updated. Check nwi.com for updates throughout the day.

