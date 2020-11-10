 Skip to main content
Hammond man was targeted in fatal shooting, police say
Hammond man was targeted in fatal shooting, police say

Lauren Cross

HAZEL CREST — A 22-year-old Hammond man killed in a shooting was targeted, police say.

George Walker died about 12:16 a.m. Sunday after being shot in the head in Chicago's south suburbs, Hazel Crest Police Chief Mitchell Davis said.

Police were dispatched about 9:50 p.m. to the village's Highlands neighborhood for a report of several shots fired in the area.

Region man dies from gunshot wound to the head, medical examiner says

Officers later found Walker wounded near the intersection of Laurel Lane and Apple Tree Drive in Country Club Hills.

Walker was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office ruled Walker's death a homicide. 

Hazel Crest police continue to investigate his death, with assistance from the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.

"This does not appear to be a random act and there is no danger to the community," Davis said in a written statement.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact detectives with the Hazel Crest Police Department at 708-335-9640.

Check nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

