Hammond mayor says he forgives driver accused of striking his car

McDermott tried to convince her to pull over, at which point she side-swiped his car, then sped away south on Indianapolis Boulevard, McDermott said.

George was later taken into custody in the 6400 block of Michigan Street.

She faces charges including failure of duty and leaving the scene of an accident, Hammond police told The Times.

George claimed she was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs but was experiencing severe side effects from a medication prescribed by her doctor, McDermott said.

McDermott added he understood and accepted why that caused her to act irrationally in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

"I told her I was completely uninjured, and the damage to my SUV was no big deal," McDermott said, adding he was merely concerned for the safety of George and the public.

"This young woman has been embarrassed enough already. She was on the front page of the local newspaper this a.m., and was part of a viral post I made shortly after her arrest last night. As such, I am removing my original post from yesterday, and am asking everyone to please back away from Kyra at this time, and to let her and her family heal without the harsh judgment of her actions from Facebook nation.