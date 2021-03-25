Hammond mayor says he forgives driver accused of striking his car

HAMMOND — Mayor Thomas McDermott, Jr. is calling on the public to respect the privacy of a woman accused of side-swiping his car, then fleeing from the scene.
The mayor said in a Facebook post Wednesday that Kyra A. George called his office to apologize to him directly after the crash and that she was "extremely remorseful as well as embarrassed."
Her apology showed class and character, the mayor said.
"I told her that I respected her for calling to say that she was sorry. I offered her legal advice on how to deal with the charges she received from our encounter," McDermott said.
McDermott added that, after speaking directly with George, he decided to remove a previous post detailing the specifics of the collision.
Hammond police arrested George Tuesday after she allegedly side-swiped McDermott's vehicle near the border between Hammond and East Chicago, The Times previously reported.
McDermott said he was driving from work about 4:15 p.m. when he noticed George speeding on a residential street.
She then nearly rear-ended his vehicle and tried to make an unsafe lane change, McDermott said.
Afterward, George pulled up next to McDermott and began to scream obscenities, McDermott said.
McDermott tried to convince her to pull over, at which point she side-swiped his car, then sped away south on Indianapolis Boulevard, McDermott said.
George was later taken into custody in the 6400 block of Michigan Street.
She faces charges including failure of duty and leaving the scene of an accident, Hammond police told The Times.
George claimed she was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs but was experiencing severe side effects from a medication prescribed by her doctor, McDermott said.
McDermott added he understood and accepted why that caused her to act irrationally in the immediate aftermath of the crash.
"I told her I was completely uninjured, and the damage to my SUV was no big deal," McDermott said, adding he was merely concerned for the safety of George and the public.
"This young woman has been embarrassed enough already. She was on the front page of the local newspaper this a.m., and was part of a viral post I made shortly after her arrest last night. As such, I am removing my original post from yesterday, and am asking everyone to please back away from Kyra at this time, and to let her and her family heal without the harsh judgment of her actions from Facebook nation.
"If I can forgive her, so can everybody else," McDermott said.