Hammond middle, high schoolers to continue e-learning after shooting

HAMMOND — School City of Hammond is extending e-learning days for middle and high schoolers after two students were shot at a high school Friday.

Over the next two weeks, students will attend in-person on a staggered schedule to allow for security training at all facilities, counselors to address scheduling concerns, main offices to print and distribute IDs. A notice to families about the schedule changes was posted Monday on the district website.

All elementary schools will remain in-person with their typical daily schedules. The asynchronous e-learning days only apply to middle and high schools.

"School City of Hammond continues to take our students and staff's safety, security, and concerns seriously," the notice said.

Students who'd like social or emotional support should contact their school counselor and staff should contact their building administrator about the Employee Assistance Program, the letter said. People may also call Regional Mental Health in Hammond at 219-769-4005 or the national crisis hotline at 800-662-HELP.