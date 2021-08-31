 Skip to main content
Hammond middle, high schoolers to continue e-learning after shooting
HAMMOND — School City of Hammond is extending e-learning days for middle and high schoolers after two students were shot at a high school Friday. 

Over the next two weeks, students will attend in-person on a staggered schedule to allow for security training at all facilities, counselors to address scheduling concerns, main offices to print and distribute IDs. A notice to families about the schedule changes was posted Monday on the district website

All elementary schools will remain in-person with their typical daily schedules. The asynchronous e-learning days only apply to middle and high schools.

"School City of Hammond continues to take our students and staff's safety, security, and concerns seriously," the notice said. 

Students who'd like social or emotional support should contact their school counselor and staff should contact their building administrator about the Employee Assistance Program, the letter said. People may also call Regional Mental Health in Hammond at 219-769-4005 or the national crisis hotline at 800-662-HELP.

The Area Career Center will be open throughout the week for both SCH and out-of-district students as scheduled, and transportation will be available starting Wednesday. Extra-curricular activities will also continue as schedules for this week and next. 

Students in school will still be served breakfast and lunch, and curbside meal pickup will be available for middle and high schoolers on Wednesday. Curbside meals include three breakfasts and three lunches and can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Edison Elementary School. 

Middle schools

All school city middle schools will continue e-learning on Wednesday. On Thursday, eighth graders will report to their home schools for in-person learning while seventh graders continue e-learning.  

Eighth grades will go back to e-learning on Friday while seventh graders report to their home schools for in-person learning. 

Starting next week, all middle school students will return to in-person learning. 

High schools

Both Morton and Hammond Central high schools will continue e-learning for the remainder of the week. Starting Tuesday, they will move to a staggered schedule with one grade reporting for in-person learning each day. 

Seniors will go in-person on Tuesday, followed by juniors on Wednesday, sophomores on Thursday and freshmen on Friday. The grades not scheduled for in-person learning will continue e-learning on those days. 

Classes across the district will resume in-person on Monday, Sept. 13. 

Remote learners should log on to Google Classroom by 9 a.m. for their assignments. The letter to families said students not yet assigned a Chromebook will get additional time to complete assignments. 

