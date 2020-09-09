Hammond moves forward with Halloween festivities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — The city of Hammond is moving forward with some of its Halloween festivities this year.

In a press release Tuesday, the city announced there will be a city-wide, drive-thru "trunk or treat" event from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Hammond Sportsplex parking lot at 6630 Indianapolis Blvd.

“With the support of city departments and area businesses, we expect a strong vendor turnout for this event,” Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said in the release.

Companies interested in becoming a vendor, there isn't a cost, should contact the Hammond Parks and Recreation department at 219-853-7708. Spots are open until Sept. 30.

Beginning in October, those interested in participating in the event need to register their vehicle, so vendors know how many treats to provide, the release states.

The city also will offer door-to-door trick-or-treating hours for interested families.

This year, trick-or-treating will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31.