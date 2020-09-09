 Skip to main content
Hammond moves forward with Halloween festivities
Hammond moves forward with Halloween festivities

Hammond Stock

The city of Hammond welcome sign is shown.

HAMMOND — The city of Hammond is moving forward with some of its Halloween festivities this year.

In a press release Tuesday, the city announced there will be a city-wide, drive-thru "trunk or treat" event from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Hammond Sportsplex parking lot at 6630 Indianapolis Blvd.

“With the support of city departments and area businesses, we expect a strong vendor turnout for this event,” Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said in the release.

Companies interested in becoming a vendor, there isn't a cost, should contact the Hammond Parks and Recreation department at 219-853-7708. Spots are open until Sept. 30.

Beginning in October, those interested in participating in the event need to register their vehicle, so vendors know how many treats to provide, the release states.

The city also will offer door-to-door trick-or-treating hours for interested families.

This year, trick-or-treating will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31.

The annual Monster Mash Dance that typically takes place at the Jean Shepard Center has been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release states.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

