Hammond official resigns after all in wake of OWI body cam video release

McDermott's comments followed the release of police body cam footage to The Times recently.

That footage captures the aftermath, sobriety tests and ultimate arrest of Opinker following a Dec. 29 crash in the 2600 block of 163rd Place.

Opinker admits on the video he "was drunk" and had consumed "six shots and three beers in four hours" at the time of the crash.

Police say Opinker's SUV careened into a parked vehicle in that area, prompting the police call and ultimate arrest.

Despite Opinker's admissions on camera, and testing more than three times over the legal blood-alcohol limit via breath test, the results of the breath test were tossed earlier this year by Lake County Judge Julie Cantrell.

Lake County prosecutors said the officer in the case has testified that he didn't wait a state-mandated 15 minutes between breath tests when one test didn't function properly and a new one had to be administered.

The officer waited only eight minutes between tests, Lake County prosecutor spokesman Bradley Carter has said.

Opinker's defense attorney moved to quash the results of the breath test in the case, and the judge granted that motion in March.