Hammond official resigns in wake of OWI body cam video release

HAMMOND — It turns out public official Michael Opinker did resign this past weekend from the Hammond Water Board amid the public disclosure of a police body camera video in a pending drunken driving case.
Opinker's criminal defense attorney, George Galanos, confirmed Monday that Opinker resigned from the water board post at the behest of Mayor Thomas McDermott, who appoints those positions.
Galanos originally told The Times Saturday evening that his client has not and will not resign the seat, contrary to what McDermott said earlier in the day: that Opinker tendered his water board resignation earlier that morning.
WATCH NOW: 'I was drunk,' Hammond official admits on body cam after crash; OWI breath test tossed by judge, court records show
That changed Monday, with Opinker officially resigning, Galanos said.
The move is an early end to Opinker’s four-year Water Board contract, which wasn’t set to end until 2022, Galanos said.
The mayor also said city officials are reviewing any impact the drunken driving case may have on Opinker's employment as the Hammond Fire Department's assistant chief of inspections.
"I thank Mike Opinker for voluntarily resigning his board position with the Hammond Water Department," McDermott told The Times this weekend. "I will seek an appointee to fill his position who can focus, without distraction, on what is in the best interests of the Hammond Water Co., as well as its employees and the residents of the city of Hammond."
Galanos said Opinker wasn't on the clock for either his water board or fire department positions at the time of the incident, which led to drunken driving charges.
As a member of the Hammond Water Board, Opinker has a vote in holding sway over the city's municipal water utility.
State records show Opinker earned $96,033.93 in compensation in 2019 for his fire department position and an additional $8,514.08 for his water board position.
McDermott said he’s weighing his options as it relates to Opinker’s appointed position as assistant chief of inspections.
McDermott noted Opinker, who also is a former Hammond city councilman, is a solid fireman and proficient at his job.
“I believe in due process, but Opinker has been the third-highest ranking fireman in the department and has been for over a decade. I’m not thrilled with what’s going on,” McDermott said.
McDermott's comments follow the release of police body cam footage to The Times recently.
That footage captures the aftermath, sobriety tests and ultimate arrest of Opinker following a Dec. 29 crash in the 2600 block of 163rd Place.
Opinker admits on the video he "was drunk" and had consumed "six shots and three beers in four hours" at the time of the crash.
Police say Opinker's SUV careened into a parked vehicle in that area, prompting the police call and ultimate arrest.
Despite Opinker's admissions on camera, and testing more than three times over the legal blood-alcohol limit via breath test, the results of the breath test were tossed earlier this year by Lake County Judge Julie Cantrell.
Lake County prosecutors said the officer in the case has testified that he didn't wait a state-mandated 15 minutes between breath tests when one test didn't function properly and a new one had to be administered.
The officer waited only eight minutes between tests, Lake County prosecutor spokesman Bradley Carter has said.
Opinker's defense attorney moved to quash the results of the breath test in the case, and the judge granted that motion in March.
McDermott said he’s “angry” Opinker is fighting the charge over a seemingly clerical issue and throwing the officer who arrested him under the bus, rather than pleading guilty and accepting responsibility in the matter.
