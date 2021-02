HAMMOND — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Alexa Bella Lopez, of the 600 block of 165th Street, is believed to have run away from home Feb. 13 and has not been seen since, Hammond police said.

Anyone with more information on Alexa's whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Lt. Mike Jorden at 219-852-2974. People should call 911 immediately if they see her, police said.

