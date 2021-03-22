Hammond police give women self-defense tips at workshop

Jaclyn Garcia, of Hammond, said, “It’s very important for women to know how to defend themselves. Women are strong, and it’s empowering for us to know we are strong.”

Garcia added that son Jaiden, 8, “is excited to know I’m going to this and coming home to kick some butt.”

Cara Hand, 18, a senior at Hammond Academy of Science and Technology, said, “I’m going off to college. In case anything happens, I’ll be prepared.”

Mohai stressed the class was not about mixed martial arts but rather how to avoid confrontations. “We don’t want the fight to happen,” he said.

Among the older participants was Linda Morandi, of Hammond, who said, “Seniors should be prepared to defend themselves. It’s harder than it looks, but the instructors are amazing.”

During a break in the action, Mohai and fellow instructor Dave DeBoer offered basic safety tips.

“The biggest game-changer is numbers,” DeBoer said, adding that attackers “want an easy target, someone they can victimize.”

Joggers, DeBoer said, should run with someone and use only one earplug. He also encouraged women to call police if something does not feel right.