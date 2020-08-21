Hammond police officer who lost sexual harassment suit must pay $8K to city, ex-cop she sued

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A federal judge is ordering a Hammond police officer who lost a sexual harassment suit to pay more than $8,100 to the City of Hammond and the former city police officer she accused.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon ruled Friday against Hammond Police Lt. Denise Szany for the second time in several months.

Christopher Cooper, a Chicago lawyer representing Szany, asked Judge Simon to reduce or eliminate having to reimburse defense costs incurred by lawyers for the Hammond Police Department and former officer Jamie Garcia over the past three years of sexual harassment litigation.

Simon reduced Hammond’s cost claims by $294, but upheld the remainder of Hammond and Garcia’s costs.

Szany, a 14-year veteran of the Hammond police force, filed suit three years ago over an incident between her and Garcia, who was a 12-year veteran of the department until his departure last year.

She claimed she was preparing to start her work shift Oct. 19, 2016, when Garcia slapped her on the buttocks with his open hand.

Garcia maintained the incident was just innocent “horseplay.”