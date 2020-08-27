 Skip to main content
Hammond police to conduct sobriety checkpoint over weekend
HAMMOND — The Hammond Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint the weekend of Aug. 29 as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

Drivers should anticipate potential delays throughout the weekend. Police reminded the public to have their driver's license and vehicle registration readily available, as anyone who is stopped will be asked to produce both.

The Gary Police Department also conducted its own sobriety checkpoint, from Aug. 21 to Sunday. Officers arrested a total of 10 drivers that weekend, four of whom who were suspected of driving intoxicated. Another six were suspected of various license violations, police said.

About 29 people die in alcohol-related crashes every day in the United States, The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports. That's one death every 50 minutes.

Officials urged the public to plan ahead for outings by having a designated driver or using a ride share service, especially over Labor Day weekend.

"The life you save could be your own," a Gary police statement read.

