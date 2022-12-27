 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hammond Public Library closed after catastrophic water leak

  • Updated
  • 0
Hammond Public Library

The Hammond Public Library is shown.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

HAMMOND — Due to a water leak that caused "major" damage to the building, the Hammond Public Library will be closed for at least two weeks while repairs are ongoing, Marty Wielgos, president of the Hammond Public Library Board, said.

Wielgos said that around 7 p.m. Sunday, a sprinkler pipe burst on the second floor of the library, dropping huge amounts of water on the library wall and floor. He said the water flooded the building and ran into the ground and basement levels.

"It looked like a waterfall coming down the stairwell," he said.

Kids play with robots at the Lake County Library.

Wielgos said the library has hired a remediation company to help with repairs. He said there's a "lengthy list" of tasks. Carpeting, ceiling tiles, drywall, electrical systems and lighting will all need to be repaired or replaced. He said that the remediation process will take at least two weeks, but it could take longer.

While the library doesn't yet have a cost estimate, Wielgos believes it won't be cheap.

"I know there's going to be lots of zeros behind it," he said. "This was a major catastrophe."

However, Wielgos said it was "the will of God" that very few books were damaged. He explained that where the pipe burst was immediately beside a wall above an employee workspace. Additionally, all the books are elevated on shelves.

"It was at least 30 feet from the nearest book," he said. "Out of the thousands and thousands of books we have, if 35-40 books were damaged, that would be on the high side of my guess."

Wielgos said that library staff and leadership first became aware of the situation when alarms were set off by the sprinkler system malfunction, but it took a while for those alarms to detect anything was wrong. He said library staff took "immediate action." In addition to hiring the remediation company, they capped the burst pipe and started siphoning water out.

While the physical library is closed, patrons can still access virtual materials online at hammondlibrary.org. Additionally, the library is working on plans to coordinate with nearby libraries such as the Gary Public Library and the Whiting Public Library to allow patrons that need to visit the library in person to visit those.

The library plans to post updates to its website, social media and to local media such as The Times.

Gallery: A look back at the Hammond Public Library

The Times is taking a look through the archives. This gallery features old photos of the Hammond Public Library and its branches.

