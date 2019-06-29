Hammond Republicans have nominated a candidate to challenge Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. in the November general election.
At a caucus Wednesday, the Republican precinct organization unanimously voted for 37-year-old Edward Lipkovitch to represent the party against the four-term mayor.
A Hammond native, Lipkovitch is a Navy veteran and engineer with limited political experience. He previously ran as a write-in candidate for Hammond’s 6th District council seat.
Hammond Republican Party Chairman Charlie Kallas called for a caucus following statements McDermott Jr. made on local media complaining about having a full campaign war chest but no opposition.
“We are the underdog, no question,” Kallas told The Times on Friday. “But the response in the last 48 hours has been tremendous.”
The Hammond GOP aims to hammer the mayor on his handling of improvements to city’s water delivery infrastructure, according to Kallas.
“Eddie comes from a nuclear energy background, so he can help with those infrastructure issues,” Kallas said. “He can help solve problems without relying on water revenue.”
Hammond hasn’t had a Republican mayor since 2003, when three-term incumbent Duane Dedelow Jr. lost his re-election bid to McDermott Jr. Since then, McDermott has won three additional terms and become one of the most influential Democrats in Lake County.
Hammond remains a solidly Democratic city, posing a tough challenge for any Republican candidate seeking a citywide office. Even so, Lipkovitch said, the GOP has to make a bid to unseat McDermott if it wants to have a say in how the city is run.
“I can’t continue to complain and just talk politics on my back porch,” he told The Times. “I want to give myself an opportunity to prove I can do the job just as well, if not better (than McDermott).”