Hammond school district to offer technology fee refunds to qualifying students

HAMMOND — The School City of Hammond will offer refunds to qualified students for technology and lab fees after district leaders say some families eligible for textbook assistance should not have been charged.
"When you have students who qualify for free and reduced lunch, they can then apply to not pay the textbook tuition," said Monica Conrad, an attorney for the school city. "It’s been clarified ... with the (Indiana Department of Education) and other sources with the State Board of Accounts and some other legal sources that that fee will not in future be assessed to anybody who is considered to be a qualified student who has applied to not have to pay the textbook tuition."
The Hammond school board unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night that stated the district should not have charged additional fees of students who qualified in the same school year, including the current and last school year, for textbook assistance.
School board Trustee Carlotta Blake-King said the fee discrepancy was brought to district leaders' attention by parents in the school city.
"I’m grateful to them for bringing it to our attention because I felt extremely bad," Blake-King said. "We know who we serve. We’re serving parents that ... are eligible for free lunch, so that’s it in a nutshell, and to add additional fees on to them when we didn’t have to — we didn’t research it when we should’ve researched it the first time."
Nearly 80% of students in the school city are considered economically disadvantaged, according to IDOE data.
The resolution states that refunds will be offered to those who have already paid the fees. Balances for those who have not yet paid the school city will be reduced to zero.
Anyone who believes they are entitled to a refund can request one by providing proof of their purchase on behalf of a qualified student, according the the resolution.
The resolution also authorizes the school city to publish notice of the available reimbursements and establish a time frame for those seeking repayment.
The school board also discussed broad plans for next steps in its ongoing high school consolidation process, including a potential reduction in teaching staff as the district moves from four high schools to two this summer.
The school city cut dozens of positions when it closed it's Columbia, Lafayette and Miller buildings in 2019.
"Of course, I don't want anyone to lose their job, but I can't sit here and say at this point that everyone will be guaranteed a position," Superintendent Scott Miller said. "I can tell you that those who only have an emergency permit and they're not licensed to teach anything else, unfortunately, they would be among the first ones we'd look at having to leave if it came to it."
Associate Superintendent Dawn Greene said Tuesday night approximately 70 people are working on emergency permit for the school city. Some of those may be licensed educators teaching in a different subject area than their initial area of certification, Greene said.
"The reason we're doing this now is, one, to give employees, who potentially would not have positions next year, as much time as possible to identify something else either in the school system or in a neighboring school system," Miller said. "But, two, this is just the first step of many."