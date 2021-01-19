Hammond school district to offer technology fee refunds to qualifying students

Nearly 80% of students in the school city are considered economically disadvantaged, according to IDOE data.

The resolution states that refunds will be offered to those who have already paid the fees. Balances for those who have not yet paid the school city will be reduced to zero.

Anyone who believes they are entitled to a refund can request one by providing proof of their purchase on behalf of a qualified student, according the the resolution.

The resolution also authorizes the school city to publish notice of the available reimbursements and establish a time frame for those seeking repayment.

The school board also discussed broad plans for next steps in its ongoing high school consolidation process, including a potential reduction in teaching staff as the district moves from four high schools to two this summer.

The school city cut dozens of positions when it closed it's Columbia, Lafayette and Miller buildings in 2019.