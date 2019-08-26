Hammond schools' safety director is under investigation, and police have been contacted about the matter, police and school officials confirmed Monday.
School City of Hammond Safety Director Dave Safstrom has taken a leave of absence, Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller confirmed Monday. Miller declined to say when or why Safstrom took leave.
As a result of an internal school district probe, Safstrom, who also worked as a volunteer reserve police officer with the Lake County Sheriff's Department, has been stripped of his police credentials with the county, the sheriff confirmed Monday.
When questioned by The Times about the matter, Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg said information was presented to the police department, and the department was advised that the school district is conducting an investigation. Kellogg deferred all comment to the school district.
He said the information presented did not result in criminal charges.
The Hammond School Board will meet in executive session Thursday to discuss an individual's employment status, according to a meeting notice received Monday by The Times.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said Safstrom was a volunteer reserve officer at the sheriff's department, assisting with police patrols from time to time.
The sheriff said as soon as he learned about the circumstances of the school district probe involving Safstrom, Martinez rescinded Safstrom's credentials and compelled him to to turn in all related reserve officer equipment.
Martinez said he was informed about the investigation a week ago by Hammond officials as a courtesy. Safstrom's tenure as a county volunteer reserve officer preceded Martinez's time as sheriff.
Martinez deferred comment on the circumstances of the school district probe to the School City of Hammond.