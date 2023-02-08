When she first saw data on the district's most recent standardized test scores, Hammond School Board Vice President Cindy Murphy was impressed by the "huge growth" students made since the previous tests.

"It was like, boom, right in your face," Murphy said Tuesday at the board meeting.

However, when compared with other Indiana districts, the results don't stack up well.

From Nov. 28 through Dec. 16, 2022, all School City of Hammond students in kindergarten through ninth grade took i-Ready assessments in math and reading. The exams showed that, across SCH, 23% of students can read at or above their grade level and 15% can do math at or above their grade level.

That's below the statewide totals of 41% reading at or above their grade level and 35% doing math at or above their grade level.

However, Adam White, the district's testing coordinator, explained that those numbers mark an increase from the fall term, when students took the exam and 14% read at or above grade level and 6% could do math at or above grade level.

"While this movement is slow, we are progressing in the right direction," White said, emphasizing improvement at the youngest levels of the district.

Among kindergartners, 86% of students read below their grade level in the fall; in the winter, that number fell to 61%. That's important, White said, because the fall exams measure where the children entered the district in terms of reading capability. The winter exams show how well their schools have helped them progress.

Hammond kindergartners also saw growth in math. In the fall, 92% did math below their grade level while in the winter, 74% were below grade level.

Going deeper into the data, 9% of SCH students can read above their grade level, 14% can read at their grade level, 36% read a grade below their own level, 15% read two grades below, and 25% read three more more grade level below. For math, 4% are above their grade level, 11% are at grade level, 45% are one grade level below, 16% are two grades below, and 24% are three or more grade levels below.

The district also presented PSAT scores Tuesday night. In October, eighth- through 11th-graders across SCH schools took the PSAT, a national standardized exam aimed at preparing students for the SAT, a college admissions exam. Students who do well on the exam are deemed National Merit Scholars, which makes them eligible for college scholarships and can improve their college applications.

The results showed that 35% of Scott Middle School eighth-graders and 27% of Eggers Middle School eighth-graders met benchmarks for English, reading and writing while 17% at Scott and 12% at Eggers met math benchmarks.

For ninth-graders at Hammond Central High, 19% met English, reading and writing benchmarks and 12% met math benchmarks. At Morton High, those numbers are 28% and 11%, respectively.

For 10-graders at Hammond Central, 22% met English, reading and writing benchmarks while 7% met math benchmarks. At Morton, those numbers are 25% and 10%, respectively.

For 11th-graders at Hammond Central, 30% met English, reading and writing benchmarks while 5% met math benchmarks. At Morton, those numbers are 28% and 7%, respectively.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. Gary Science Olympiad 2023 Gary Science Olympiad 20223 Gary Science Olympiad 2023 020523-spt-gbk-lc_7 020523-spt-gbk-lc_1 020523-spt-gbk-lc_5 020523-spt-gbk-lc_10 020523-spt-gbk-lc_6 020523-spt-gbk-lc_3 020523-spt-gbk-lc_8 Last day to file for the spring primary Last day to file for the spring primary 020423-spt-gbk-lc_5 020423-spt-gbk-lc_7 020423-spt-gbk-lc_5 020423-spt-gbk-lc_4 Hammond Black History Month observation Hammond Black History Month observation Hammond Black History Month observation Andrean sectional Kouts Girls Sectional Class 1A Game 1 020123-spt-gbk-low_5 020123-spt-gbk-low_4 020123-spt-gbk-low_2 020123-spt-gbk-low_9 Hammond storage facility fire Computer coaching Gallery HTML code