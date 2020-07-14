Hammond shares options for in person, remote learning in 2020-21 school year

HAMMOND — Parents will have the option to send their students to school in person or online in the School City of Hammond in the coming school year.
Leaders in the Region's largest school district presented their plan for how to return to school in the coming academic year after last spring's sudden closures amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Like others in the Region, Hammond is rolling out a tiered plan for school operations this school year based on the number of cases reported and spread of coronavirus among the school community.
During a period of little to no coronavirus spread, students may learn on a traditional schedule in person or remotely on an online instruction schedule taught by dedicated, full-time elearning teachers in a synchronous environment.
In this stage, field trips and assemblies will be prohibited, passing periods and hallway movement will be monitored and staggered where possible and music classes, such as choir and band, will only be offered as "theory" classes to limit singing and use of instruments the could help spread the virus.
Masks will be required in contexts where social distancing cannot be maintained, such as on buses, in hallways, at restrooms and when interacting with others face to face.
The district has budgeted $2.1 million of its approximately $4.2 million in CARES Act funding for instructional supplies, personal protective equipment, technology and more in the coming school year.
If the positive cases spread in and around Hammond, schools could move to a hybrid class model with students spending two days of instruction in their school building and two days at home. And, if further spread warrants, school buildings could close all together and the district could move to full elearning.
"We felt the best thing to do was plan for as many scenarios as possible," Superintendent Scott Miller said Tuesday night. "These things can change, though. Today, on July 14, this is the plan. This is not set in stone."
Superintendents for 16 Lake County school districts released a joint letter Monday sharing their intention to restart school in person and on their scheduled start dates.
Hammond was among the first school districts in the state to confirm a positive case of the virus before school buildings closed last spring. There are 10 cases currently active in the school city, Assistant Superintendent Dawn Greene of Operations Dawn Greene said Tuesday.
In a parent survey representing 7,625 of the district's approximately 13,000 students, opinions were split on students' return. Just over 50% of parents said they intend to send their students to school in person, while 49.4% said they would rather pursue elearning. In an employee survey, 76% of teachers and staff said they plan to return.
"This is our plan right now, but things may change," Greene said. "We don’t know what this virus is going to do and this is a new reality for all of us. We’ve never seen a virus like this before."
Discussion of Hammond's plan comes after Portage Township Schools decided Monday night to opt for full virtual learning for at least its first nine weeks of school this year. Portage, along with Boone Grove, Calumet New Tech and River Forest, have also shared plans this week to suspend sports practices out of concern for the coroavirus pandemic.
The School City of Hammond's full re-entry plan can be viewed online at hammond.k12.in.us. The plan presented Tuesday night will be brought to the school board for approval in a public meeting July 21.
