Hammond shares options for in person, remote learning in 2020-21 school year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Parents will have the option to send their students to school in person or online in the School City of Hammond in the coming school year.

Leaders in the Region's largest school district presented their plan for how to return to school in the coming academic year after last spring's sudden closures amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Like others in the Region, Hammond is rolling out a tiered plan for school operations this school year based on the number of cases reported and spread of coronavirus among the school community.

During a period of little to no coronavirus spread, students may learn on a traditional schedule in person or remotely on an online instruction schedule taught by dedicated, full-time elearning teachers in a synchronous environment.

In this stage, field trips and assemblies will be prohibited, passing periods and hallway movement will be monitored and staggered where possible and music classes, such as choir and band, will only be offered as "theory" classes to limit singing and use of instruments the could help spread the virus.

Masks will be required in contexts where social distancing cannot be maintained, such as on buses, in hallways, at restrooms and when interacting with others face to face.