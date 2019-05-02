HAMMOND —The Democratic primary race for Hammond’s Sixth District council seat is a replay of the 2015 contest, when Scott Rakos and Linda Verduzco squared off in a matchup of first-time candidates.
Rakos won the the primary and went on to victory in the general, taking over the seat that had been held by former Councilman Homero “Chico” Hinojosa since 2004.
Verduzco, a retired trauma nurse and Democratic precinct committeewoman, is back for a second attempt to break into what she calls the “good old boys club” of Hammond city government.
The 6th District's contemporary demographics call for a “woman’s perspective” on the council, Verduzco told The Times. The only woman currently serving on the nine-member council is at-large Councilwoman Janet Venecz.
“I want to serve the people of the Sixth District,” Verduzco said. “There are a lot of single women and minorities (to represent).”
For his part, Rakos is a consummate city insider after a 36-year career with the Hammond Fire Department that saw him rise to the rank of assistant chief. He has also served as the Treasurer of the Hammond Port Authority, the agency that manages the city’s public beaches and marina.
Rakos says he “gained a lot of knowledge” about Hammond’s budgeting process over his first term. That annual task is expected to become a lot tougher in 2020, when governments in Lake County will no longer be able to exceed constitutionally mandated property tax caps.
“It’s important that I stay involved (with the council),” Rakos told The Times. “I know about our finances, and our limitations.”
If re-elected, Rakos plans to continue his focus infrastructure improvements and economic development in the Hessville neighborhood. Under his watch, the council funded a study that helped Hammond win $6.7 million in state funds to realign Parrish Avenue so it passes over the Norfolk Southern rail crossing between 169th and 173rd streets.
The relocation is expected to open about 34 acres of undeveloped land for residential commercial projects, according to the city engineer’s office.
The retired firefighter has also made public safety a central plank of his re-election platform. He says maintaining current levels of police and fire funding must remain a priority, despite the potential for a budget squeeze due to tax caps and competition from proposed land-based casinos in Gary.
“Even if we have less casino funds, we have to maintain the (public safety) budget,” Rakos said.