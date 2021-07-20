Hammond students will return to classrooms with masks, for now

So far, the School City of East Chicago has been one of the only other districts in Northwest Indiana to require masks in some capacity. Students and staff there will be required to have a mask with them at all times and it must be worn except while eating lunch and during class time when students are all seated facing the same direction and spread out.

The AAP said it recommends masks because a significant portion of the school children aren't yet eligible for vaccines and masking has been shown to reduce spread and protect those who aren't vaccinated.

Most of the districts say in their return to learn plans they will follow any updated guidance or mandates from state and local health officials pertaining to masking and other safety protocols.