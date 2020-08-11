Hammond teachers rally for full virtual student funding amid pandemic

Hammond is among about a dozen Northwest Indiana schools making plans to reopen virtually for the start of the 2020-21 school year. Unlike some districts that are going virtual for the first four or nine weeks of school, Hammond has committed to an entire semester of remote learning.

So, in between fall semester prep, a couple dozen Hammond teachers took to the street Tuesday outside Thomas Jefferson Elementary to rally support and to urge passers-by to call Bray and Holcomb's office with a request to maintain 100% funding.

Fourth-grade teacher Marlisa Wright said she's called Bray's office every day since his letter circulated last week.

"It's been a little bit scary watching the news," Wright said. "Now that Superintendent Miller did the right thing, we're worried about what this would do for our kids."

Teachers echoed strong support for their local administration's decision saying district leaders acting in the best interest of students and teachers where, in many Hammond classrooms, distancing among as many as 28 to 29 students wouldn't be possible.

"It's a shame that we're getting caught in the politics of it all," said Jill Taylor, a special education teacher at Jefferson Elementary. "It should be about safety, and it's not."