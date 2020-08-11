Hammond teachers rally for full virtual student funding amid pandemic

HAMMOND — Hammond teachers are preparing for a return to class this week using new digital learning teaching skills to connect with students amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In a meeting last week, Hammond teachers said their administration and school board finally brought some long-awaited certainty in their 2020 semester planning with a vote to reopen with only virtual learning during the pandemic.
That certainty — approved in a unanimous school board vote last week — was flipped on its head less than 48 hours later by a letter from Indiana Senate President Rob Bray.
The letter reminded school leaders of a state law funding schools where pupils receive 50% or more of their education virtually at only 85% of a district's foundational pay per student.
Educators said Bray's letter, which gave "no guarantee" for a policy change amid the coronavirus pandemic, goes against prior messaging from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, who said in June he would support legislative approval to ensure school reopening virtually in the 2020-21 school year receive 100% of their funding.
In the School City of Hammond, Northwest Indiana's largest district serving about 13,000 students, a 15% reduction in per pupil funding could mean a difference of more than $7 million in the fall semester, Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller said last week.
Hammond is among about a dozen Northwest Indiana schools making plans to reopen virtually for the start of the 2020-21 school year. Unlike some districts that are going virtual for the first four or nine weeks of school, Hammond has committed to an entire semester of remote learning.
So, in between fall semester prep, a couple dozen Hammond teachers took to the street Tuesday outside Thomas Jefferson Elementary to rally support and to urge passers-by to call Bray and Holcomb's office with a request to maintain 100% funding.
Fourth-grade teacher Marlisa Wright said she's called Bray's office every day since his letter circulated last week.
"It's been a little bit scary watching the news," Wright said. "Now that Superintendent Miller did the right thing, we're worried about what this would do for our kids."
Teachers echoed strong support for their local administration's decision saying district leaders acting in the best interest of students and teachers where, in many Hammond classrooms, distancing among as many as 28 to 29 students wouldn't be possible.
"It's a shame that we're getting caught in the politics of it all," said Jill Taylor, a special education teacher at Jefferson Elementary. "It should be about safety, and it's not."
Many districts, like Hammond, made their reopening plan under the assumption reductions in funding for virtual students would be waived in the coming legislative session. Now, teachers say they feel thrown back into uncertainty.
"We're here to ask the governor to be true to what he said," Hammond Teachers Federation President Louis Gikas said. "It's hard to reverse a decision that involves 13,000 students."
Hammond schools to reopen virtually for first half of year; contact sports suspended for first semester
Gikas and Hammond School Board President Anna Mamala called on Holcomb on Tuesday afternoon to support a special legislative session or sign an executive order, as has been done in other arenas of the pandemic, to assure school leaders they will not lose funding for virtual education.
"Without our teachers, we will not be able to educate our children, and without our custodians, we will not be able to keep our buildings clean and safe," Mamala said. "The governor needs to step up to the plate and do what's right now."
Holcomb said in a statement last week he is "committed to providing 100 percent funding to schools as they navigate the unprecedented challenges of opening the academic year during the COVID-19 pandemic."
The governor will give updates in the state's coronavirus effort in a 1:30 p.m. news conference Wednesday.
Read Sen. Rod Bray's letter here:
