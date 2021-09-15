Hammond teachers voice concerns over compensation, safety before the start of collective bargaining

HAMMOND — A fourth grade teacher in her 41st year of teaching told School City of Hammond administrators she’s sorry they may not sleep well after hearing dozens of teachers recount the financial challenges, safety risks and unduly workloads they face.
“After everything you’ve heard today, you’re probably not going to sleep well tonight,” Marcia Schoeneck said to Superintendent Scott Miller and the Board of Trustees. “I’m sorry about that, but please know that your Hammond teachers aren’t sleeping very well at night either.”
Over 25 School City of Hammond teachers took to the lectern Tuesday night to speak at a public hearing about compensation and contract negotiations. Most of them had similar concerns: working hours they weren’t being compensated for, class sizes of 35 or more, inadequate prep time, pay that doesn’t reflect their experience and a substitute teacher shortage.
Multiple people, including one woman who has been teaching since 2006, brought up the fact that many teachers have left the district because of the work conditions. Anita Cox asked the administration to help save the district because it is “dying.”
“In case you are not aware, it is dying because it is bleeding teachers,” Cox said.
Over the past year or so, she said she’s counted 80 teachers who have left, so she asked how the school city plans to educate students without teachers.
She and the others who spoke about their former colleagues listed reasons why people took jobs elsewhere. Some people even said they’d been offered jobs in other districts with more attractive compensation, but they stay in Hammond because they love their students.
One man who taught in the district for seven years said although they enjoy teaching, they need to remember it is a job. He said he knew he'd never get rich with a career in the classroom, but he did think he'd be able to support himself. Over the past two years, he said he's spent more of his own money for work purposes than he has in his whole career. The pandemic was a large factor in that, he said.
In an email, Miller said teacher compensation is handled through the collective bargaining process that begins Wednesday. Collective bargaining wraps up in mid-November.
“School City of Hammond hears the concerns of our teachers and is working to address them directly,” he said.
Three teachers got up and said they’d spent a year getting licensed to specifically teach the more than 1,500 English learners in the district. One of them said she attended School City of Hammond for her K-12 education. She stayed close to home for her career out of solidarity and loyalty because she said she wanted to give back to her community. But she also wants fair compensation.
Special education teachers spoke about high caseloads — anywhere from 25 to 50 students — in addition to the classroom duties expected of them. A speech language pathologist said people in her department have caseloads of 100 or more each.
“They’re expecting way too much for the little bit of money they pay us,” one special education teacher said.
More than one of the educators said treating teachers better and having better working conditions won’t just positively affect them, but “students will reap the benefits,” as one teacher put it.
There were also concerns raised about COVID-19 safety. With class sizes well about 30, there’s no room for social distancing, they said. Not only do large class sizes make it hard to keep kids safe from COVID-19, but teachers said they were told class sizes would go down after the consolidation when in reality the opposite has happened.
One teacher brought up the fact that teachers have to use their own accumulated sick time if they get COVID-19, even though many are around 1,000 kids or more a week between their own classes and covering for other teachers when they are out.
Trustee Carlotta Blake-King took to the lectern as a taxpayer, she said, Tuesday night. She said she wants teachers to be “whole” and in the right mind to teach the children.
“Let’s stop the bleeding,” she said. “Let’s be proactive rather than reactive. Let’s be more long term than short term.”
Louis Gikas, president of the Hammond Teachers’ Federation Local 394, said the union hears the teachers and is committed to finding an agreement with the district.