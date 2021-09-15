Hammond teachers voice concerns over compensation, safety before the start of collective bargaining

Over the past year or so, she said she’s counted 80 teachers who have left, so she asked how the school city plans to educate students without teachers.

She and the others who spoke about their former colleagues listed reasons why people took jobs elsewhere. Some people even said they’d been offered jobs in other districts with more attractive compensation, but they stay in Hammond because they love their students.

One man who taught in the district for seven years said although they enjoy teaching, they need to remember it is a job. He said he knew he'd never get rich with a career in the classroom, but he did think he'd be able to support himself. Over the past two years, he said he's spent more of his own money for work purposes than he has in his whole career. The pandemic was a large factor in that, he said.

In an email, Miller said teacher compensation is handled through the collective bargaining process that begins Wednesday. Collective bargaining wraps up in mid-November.

“School City of Hammond hears the concerns of our teachers and is working to address them directly,” he said.