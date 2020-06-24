Hammond to hold four separate July Fourth fireworks shows

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Hammond will hold four separate fireworks shows on the Fourth of July and encourage families to stay home to watch them.
A press release announced the city will celebrate the Fourth of July by holding fireworks shows in four locations in the city, all starting at 9:30 p.m. on July 4.
The shows will be at Clark Middle/High School, Morton High School, Eggers Middle School and Gavit Middle/High School.
According to the release, families will not be allowed to watch the fireworks at the locations of the shows due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Evan Gerike
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today