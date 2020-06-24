You are the owner of this article.
Hammond to hold four separate July Fourth fireworks shows
Schererville's 4th of July celebration at Rohrman Park 2018 (copy)

Crowds enjoy food before the start of fireworks at Schererville's Fourth of July celebration at Rohrman Park on July 3, 2018. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Hammond will hold four separate fireworks shows on the Fourth of July and encourage families to stay home to watch them.

A press release announced the city will celebrate the Fourth of July by holding fireworks shows in four locations in the city, all starting at 9:30 p.m. on July 4.

The shows will be at Clark Middle/High School, Morton High School, Eggers Middle School and Gavit Middle/High School.

According to the release, families will not be allowed to watch the fireworks at the locations of the shows due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

