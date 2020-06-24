Hammond to hold four separate July Fourth fireworks shows

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hammond will hold four separate fireworks shows on the Fourth of July and encourage families to stay home to watch them.

A press release announced the city will celebrate the Fourth of July by holding fireworks shows in four locations in the city, all starting at 9:30 p.m. on July 4.

The shows will be at Clark Middle/High School, Morton High School, Eggers Middle School and Gavit Middle/High School.

According to the release, families will not be allowed to watch the fireworks at the locations of the shows due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

