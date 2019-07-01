The city of Hammond plans to reopen a frequently traveled state line crossing it closed earlier this year, after a survey of residents indicated strong support for keeping the road open, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. announced Monday.
Boy Scout Road, also known as 136th Street, has been closed just east of the Indiana-Illinois border since May 24. It will be completely reopened to traffic on Wednesday, according to the mayor’s office.
“Because voters of this area have overwhelmingly asked that I reopen the road after its temporary closure, I am doing so,” McDermott said in a statement. “Our city, however, will continue to monitor the situation and listen to the residents of the affected area so that any decisions in the future will be made after careful consideration.”
The Hammond streets department closed 136th Street without warning over concerns the road surface was in such poor shape it was dangerous for motorists. McDermott also suggested the road had become a conduit for illegal trash dumping and other criminal activity from the Chicago side of the state line.
Following the indefinite closure, the mayor’s office sent surveys to residents of North Hammond asking whether the road should be reopened or closed permanently. More than 60 percent of respondents in the neighborhood wanted the road reopened, according to the mayor’s office.
The shutdown of 136th Street, which is called 134th Street in Chicago, drew the ire of drivers and public officials on both sides of the state line. Chicago’s 10th Ward Alderwoman Susan Sadlowski Garza complained Hammond officials had failed to reach out in advance about closing the road, which is a popular route for commuters and shoppers heading in both directions.
Reached for comment about McDermott's decision, Sadlowski Garza said she was "glad to hear they will be opening the road."
In Hammond, the closure forced traffic away from the Hohman Avenue corridor tucked between the state line and the Indiana Toll Road. Drivers wanting to cross into Illinois had to detour to Gostlin Street, more than a mile to the south, or 112th Street, about four miles north.
Some Hammond businesses, including the Luke Oil station at 136th Street and Sheffield Avenue, reported a severe reduction in vehicle traffic in the weeks following the closure.
North Hammond residents largely agreed that keeping 136th Street open outweighed any inconvenience caused by increased traffic in the neighborhood, according to the results of the survey. About 60% of respondents said the closure had not made the neighborhood quieter or safer, while 61% percent said they use the road at least 1-3 times per week.
Along with reopening 136th Street, work crews will repair the road surface and add safety markings, according to McDermott.
“After careful consideration, I have instructed Hammond’s public works crew to begin work (Monday) patching and resurfacing low spots, restriping the road and installing new speed limit signs,” he said.