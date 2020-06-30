Hammond welcomes 12 new firefighters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twelve new firefighters have joined the ranks of the Hammond Fire Department.

Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. said he welcomed the new firefighters to the department Tuesday during a swearing-in ceremony at the Hammond Sportsplex.

McDermott and Hammond Fire Chief Jeff Smith recited the oath of office, and issued the recruits their badges, according to a city news release.

Eight of the 12 firefighters have previous experience, coming from fire departments in Whiting, East Chicago, Hobart, Schererville and Memphis, Tennessee. Their ages range from 25 to 31, the news release stated.

To become a Hammond firefighter, candidates went through rigorous training and testing — agility, psychological, physical, background and voice analysis, just to name a few, the city said.

All Hammond firefighters must have emergency medical training.

The new probationary firefighters are Alexander Belligio, David Bultema, Philip Espinosa, Eduardo Galaviz, Omar Gonzalez, Johnathan Preston, Jack Pufahl, Jacob Rehm, Scott Robinson, Jaclyn Seberger, Ryan Tuuk and Arsenio Wright.