Hammond will require face coverings for people inside municipal buildings, officials say
Hammond will require face coverings for people inside municipal buildings, officials say

HAMMOND – People who step foot inside a city municipal building will be required to wear a face covering, officials announced Monday.

The order applies to all staff and visitors to City Hall, Sportsplex, Civic Center, Jean Shepherd Center, Hammond Police Department, Hammond Marina, Hammond Fire Department, Hammond Water Department, Hammond Sanitary District, Hammond Housing Authority, Public Works and the Lost Marsh Clubhouse, a news release from the city states.

"With the uprising of COVID-19 cases all across the country as well as an uptick in cases across Northwest Indiana, I believe it is imperative to follow CDC guidelines and wear masks for both the visitors and employees protection,” Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. said.

Exemptions were allowed for people with certain medical conditions who regularly make contact with others at work. Those people were advised to wear "non-restrictive" alternatives to a mask, like a face shield, the release states.

Anyone practicing for or playing in sports competitions in the Hammond Complex, Jean Shepherd Center and the Hammond Civic Center were not required to wear masks. Visitors to the venues will be, however.

The decision comes at the heels of Indiana's latest COVID-19 milestone: more than 52,000 cases confirmed statewide.

Lake County saw 5,677 confirmed cases and 249 deaths as a result of the coronavirus as of Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.

“The use of face coverings by the public during a pandemic as well as social distancing and hand washing could help reduce transmission of the disease,” McDermott said. “Let’s be vigilant."

