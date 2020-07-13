Hammond will require face coverings for people inside municipal buildings, officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND – People who step foot inside a city municipal building will be required to wear a face covering, officials announced Monday.

The order applies to all staff and visitors to City Hall, Sportsplex, Civic Center, Jean Shepherd Center, Hammond Police Department, Hammond Marina, Hammond Fire Department, Hammond Water Department, Hammond Sanitary District, Hammond Housing Authority, Public Works and the Lost Marsh Clubhouse, a news release from the city states.

"With the uprising of COVID-19 cases all across the country as well as an uptick in cases across Northwest Indiana, I believe it is imperative to follow CDC guidelines and wear masks for both the visitors and employees protection,” Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. said.

Exemptions were allowed for people with certain medical conditions who regularly make contact with others at work. Those people were advised to wear "non-restrictive" alternatives to a mask, like a face shield, the release states.

Anyone practicing for or playing in sports competitions in the Hammond Complex, Jean Shepherd Center and the Hammond Civic Center were not required to wear masks. Visitors to the venues will be, however.