Hammond will require face coverings for people inside municipal buildings, officials say

HAMMOND – People who step foot inside a city municipal building will be required to wear a face covering, officials announced Monday.
The order applies to all staff and visitors to City Hall, Sportsplex, Civic Center, Jean Shepherd Center, Hammond Police Department, Hammond Marina, Hammond Fire Department, Hammond Water Department, Hammond Sanitary District, Hammond Housing Authority, Public Works and the Lost Marsh Clubhouse, a news release from the city states.
"With the uprising of COVID-19 cases all across the country as well as an uptick in cases across Northwest Indiana, I believe it is imperative to follow CDC guidelines and wear masks for both the visitors and employees protection,” Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. said.
Exemptions were allowed for people with certain medical conditions who regularly make contact with others at work. Those people were advised to wear "non-restrictive" alternatives to a mask, like a face shield, the release states.
Anyone practicing for or playing in sports competitions in the Hammond Complex, Jean Shepherd Center and the Hammond Civic Center were not required to wear masks. Visitors to the venues will be, however.
The decision comes at the heels of Indiana's latest COVID-19 milestone: more than 52,000 cases confirmed statewide.
Lake County saw 5,677 confirmed cases and 249 deaths as a result of the coronavirus as of Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.
“The use of face coverings by the public during a pandemic as well as social distancing and hand washing could help reduce transmission of the disease,” McDermott said. “Let’s be vigilant."
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Whiting Fourth of July
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Crown Point Car Cruise
Portage Nativity Fest
Festival of the Lakes
Taste of Crown Point
Porter County Fair
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Lake County Fair
Prairie Magic Music Festival
4 more die from coronavirus in Region; state exceeds 49,000 cases
Four more Northwest Indiana residents were reported dead from COVID-19 Wednesday while the statewide case total surpassed 49,000, health officials said.
Death totals stood at 246 for Lake County, up two; 39 for Porter County, up two; 26 for LaPorte County; 10 for Newton County; and two for Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.
There were 15 additional fatalities across the state, bringing the death total to 2,539. New deaths were reported between June 20 and Tuesday, the state health department said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County had 64 new coronavirus cases since Monday, bringing the county's total to 5,276. Porter County added 28 cases, a large jump from just four new cases the day before. Its total stood at 797. LaPorte County added four for a total of 583. Jasper saw two new cases, bringing its total to 123. Newton County added just one, for a total of 99.
ISDH reported 455 new coronavirus cases across the state during the 24-hour reporting period, which brought Indiana's total to 49,063. New cases were reported Monday, state officials said.
Lake County community totals were not available Wednesday. Of the county's total positive cases, 434 were at long-term care facilities. Residents of those facilities accounted for 118 COVID-19 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Wednesday 543 cases, an increase of eight from the day before. Its last reported death total was 56 as of Tuesday.
The city of Gary reported Wednesday 823 positive COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Tuesday: Portage Township, 314, up six; Center Township, 222, up five; Westchester Township, 60, up one; Washington Township, 57, up one; Liberty Township, 36, up six; Union Township, 35, up two; Boone Township, 18, up two; Porter Township, 17, up two; Morgan Township, 15, up two; Pleasant Township, 13, up one; Pine Township, seven, no change; and Jackson Township, three, no change.
The Porter County Health Department reported Tuesday two patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 663 people had recovered.
Total deaths in Porter County included: Portage Township, 18, up one; Center Township, 13, no change; Westchester Township, six, up one; Liberty Township, one, no change; and Union Township, one, no change.
The Westville Correctional Facility reported Wednesday 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 177 inmates and 97 staff had recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 535,857 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 9.2% positive rate.
ISDH reported 42,831 tested in Lake County, 10,597 in Porter County, 8,197 in LaPorte County, 733 in Newton County, and 2,600 in Jasper County.
New tests were reported between May 26 and Tuesday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
ISDH will host additional drive-thru testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and Monday to Friday at North Side Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St., in Elkhart.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
