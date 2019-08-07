HIGHLAND — A 41-year-old woman allegedly hit an 18-year-old Tuesday while he was walking with his bicycle across the street, police said.
At 2:16 p.m., a white vehicle struck the man as he was walking his bike westbound across Kennedy Avenue at Highway Avenue in Highland, said John Banasiak, Highland Police Department public information officer.
The white vehicle was traveling northbound on Kennedy Avenue when the pedestrian was hit, police said. The man suffered scrapes and cuts and was taken to Community Hospital in Munster for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Using surveillance footage along Kennedy Avenue, officers found footage that led them to the license plate information on the feeling vehicle, Banasiak said. The officers' investigations brought them to a Hammond residence, where the white vehicle was found.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
The 41-year-old resident was taken into custody pending charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. The woman was taken to Highland Police Department where she posted bond and was released.
Police are forwarding charges to the Lake County Prosecutor's office. Once charges are verified, the woman's name can be released.
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.