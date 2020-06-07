Hammond woman charged with OWI in Newton County

A Hammond woman was charged with multiple traffic violations after allegedly driving the wrong way and causing three other vehicles to crash on Interstate 65 in Newton County early Sunday morning.
According to an Indiana State Police news release, Erika G. Gallegos-Esqueda, 19, was cited for OWI endangerment and illegal consumption, both misdemeanors, as well as wrong way on a one-way and unsafe lane movement, both infractions.
State police said in the release its dispatch center began receiving 911 calls around 12:40 a.m. Sunday of a possibly impaired driver in a white Mazda sedan heading south on I-65 near Lowell. Police said the car made an illegal U-turn and began driving north in the southbound lanes, causing a silver Hyundai to drive off the road and roll over in a ditch, and causing a 2018 blue Hyundai and a 2016 gray Jeep Cherokee to crash into the center median. There were no injuries reported in any of the crashes.
The white Mazda eventually lost its left front tire and crashed into the center median near the 233-mile marker, police said. Gallegos-Esqueda was taken to Newton County Jail, where she registered a .134% blood alcohol content, according to police. Gallegos-Esqueda was being held at the jail, according to the release.
